Over 35,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Punjab so far: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday more than 35,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the province so far.

Speaking during ARY News’ Aiteraz Hai programme, she expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty and said Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are lower than projected. She added 1,500 people have been put in quarantine in Punjab at present.

The minister said the province’s testing capacity has been brought to 2,500 tests a day, which would further go up to 5,000 in a few days.

She said Pakistan will see more coronavirus patients in the days and weeks to come.

However, she added the situation in the country is under control and will likely improve in coming days.

Read More: Government to decide Monday whether to ease Covid-19 restrictions: Asad Umar

Punjab reported 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,410.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, of the total cases, 701 were detected among pilgrims at quarantine centres, while 747 among members of Tableeghi Jamaat.

Besides, 80 inmates and 882 citizens tested positive for the virus in the province. Thus far, 21 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported with 39 people recuperating from the contagion.

Read More: Punjab govt decides to extend ongoing lockdown: sources

Comments

comments