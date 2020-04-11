Govt to decide Monday whether to ease Covid-19 restrictions: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday the government will decide on Monday whether or not to ease out the Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing along with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said they would present suggestions to the prime minister and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take a decision on the lockdown.

He said the government is disbursing over Rs144 billion among deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme as more than one million persons have been provided Rs12,000 each until now.

Asad Umar emphasised that there is a need to guard the people against the deadly virus first and then accelerate the process of COVID-19 tests. He added there are 27 labs operational across the country.

He said 100,000 testing kits have already reached the metropolis as the country will be able to conduct 20,000 to 30,000 tests in a day by the end of April.

The minister also expounded on the negative impact of the coronavirus on the country’s fragile economy.

Meanwhile, Dr Zafar Mirza warned that easing the lockdown just because the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is lower than projected would be a mistake.

He said if the government relaxes the restrictions, the number of cases and deaths will witness a sharp increase.

