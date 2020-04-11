KARACHI: Eleven union councils in Karachi’s East district were completely locked down on Saturday to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali issued directives for sealing these union councils that included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of novel corona virus,” according to a notification put out by the deputy commissioner.

The Rangers and Karachi police have been instructed to cordon off these localities to ensure public safety.

Speaking to ARY News, the deputy commissioner said these union councils were sealed after the confirmation of more than 150 COVID-19 cases there. He said tests of people residing in these localities will be conducted.

The eleven UCs will be de-sealed once the situation improves, Ahmed Ali said.

Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said there will be a complete ban on the movement of the residents of the UCs unless necessary. The decision to seal these areas was taken in light of growing number of cases there, he added.

86 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 1,214.

In a video statement earlier today, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed one more person died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the province to 22.

He said overall 12,209 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province, whereas, 358 patients have recovered from the contagion thus far.

