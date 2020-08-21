Web Analytics
Coronavirus threat is still alive: Asad Umar

coronavirus asad umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar number of coronavirus cases has decreased in Pakistan but risk still persists, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said, with the support of provinces strategies were made at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for every occasion including, Eid, Muharram, Schools opening and etc.

 “COVID-19 is reduced but risk is still alive”, he added.

Pakistan has reported ten deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 291,588. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,219.

Read more: 630 more people test positive for coronavirus, 10 die

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in recent days and the government has lifted almost all restrictions.

