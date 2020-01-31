Coronavirus threat: Isolation wards established at Karachi’s hospitals

KARACHI: Amid coronavirus threat isolation wards have been established at Civil Hospital Karachi, Aga Khan Hospital and DOW University’s Ojha campus, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Sindh Health department officials, the kits and other related equipment to detect the virus have been provided to Pakistan.

Not a single case of coronavirus has been reported in Sindh province, so far, the health officials said.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistani student who had recently arrived in Karachi from virus-hit Wuhan had been shifted to a private hospital’s isolation ward due to coronavirus threat.

Arsalan would be kept in an isolation ward of the hospital for at least fourteen days, according to the provincial health department.

Samples drawn from the student were sent to the National Institution of Health for testing.

Arsalan Amin had recently reached Karachi from China. He was enrolled at a university in Wuhan, the city most affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be mentioned here that around 30,000 Pakistani students, enrolled at various Chinese academic institutions, are currently present in China.

Comments

comments