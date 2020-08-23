Web Analytics
Only 57 out of 60,000 people randomly tested after Eid declared covid positive: Buzdar

Usman Buzdar coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, taking to Twitter on Sunday, said the government conducted random sampling of as many as 60,000 people in 20 days after Eidul Azha, out of which a mere 57 turned out to be positive.

He said the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases out of the total 60,000 samples tested was only 0.16 per cent.

The chief minister urged people to continue taking precautions to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Punjab government today imposed “micro smart lockdown” in small neighbourhoods of three cities for a period of fourteen days to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that has affected over 96,000 people and killed 2,188 across the province.

The cities where localities have been sealed include Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. More than a dozen areas have been locked down in these cities, including Lahore’s twelve areas that reported 28 cases of late. As many as 19,538 residents of the provincial capital will be under lockdown.

Rawalpindi’s three areas with a population of 947 people have been sealed after they reported seven coronavirus cases while two localities have been locked down in Gujranwala where 53 locals will be under lockdown.

