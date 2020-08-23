Punjab reports 121 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 121 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,178, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today, the province has reported zero additional fatalities from the coronavirus for the second day in a row.

The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

More than 863,000 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 91,150.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

The Punjab government yesterday had decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in several areas of the province for the period of two months to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus which has played havoc across the world.

Sources prior to the development said that under ‘micro smart lockdown’ small localities such as one building with multiple units or small neighbourhoods would be sealed.

