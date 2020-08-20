Punjab announces new working hours for businesses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to change business hours in the province to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus which has played havoc across the world, ARY News reported.

A high-level meeting was held in Lahore under the chair of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to discuss Covid-19 situation and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It has been agreed that all businesses will operate from 8am until 10pm throughout a week, while medical stores, petrol pumps, grocery, clinics will remain open for 24/7.

The meeting decided to ensure wearing of face masks in markets, shopping malls mandatory. A notification will be issued soon in this regard.

Previously, the Punjab government allowed businesses to operate round the clock and for seven days a week.

On the other hand, Punjab reported 58 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 95,800.

According to official figures released today, no death related to the contagion was reported during this period. The number of people who have fallen victim to the disease in the province stands at 2,186.

As many as 848,779 samples have been tested for the presence of Covid-19 thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 90,210.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out

