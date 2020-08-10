Punjab ends Coronavirus lockdown, notification issued

LAHORE: Punjab lifted the lockdown on Monday, allowing all sectors except marriage halls and educational institutes to operate under safety measures outlined by the government.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification following the decisions made in the August 6 meeting of the National Coordination Committee wherein it was decided to lift the restrictions on all sectors on August 10 and resume educational activities from Sept 15.

“All sectors except Marriage/Marquees and Educational Institutions are hereby allowed to operate from 10th August 2020 subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Religious congregations will be allowed after approval of authorities concerned under health guidelines. Business hours and weekly holidays have been reverted back to pre-Covid-19 practice.

All kinds of public transport have also been allowed to operate under SOPs.

On August 6, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that the government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks and gyms from August 10 after a nearly five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said, all schools and other educational institutions in the country will reopen from September 15.

