KP to reopen restaurants, businesses from Monday

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday decided to reopen restaurants, gyms and all other business activities in the province from Monday, August 10, as proposed by the National Coordination Committee, ARY News reported.

According to a KP Home Department, all restaurants will be allowed to reopen from Monday, while marriage halls and schools will remain closed across the province.

All types of public transport will be resumed from tomorrow, whereas, for holding religious activities, permission must be obtained from concerned administration, according to a home department statement.

The KP govt has decided to reopen businesses in light of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decisions.

Meanwhile, thousands of tourists from across the country thronged to Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Shugran as the government opened the tourism sector yesterday.

The tourism industry besides other sectors were closed to contain COVID-19 pandemic surged in the country in March 2020.

Read More: Restaurants, cinemas and gyms to reopen from August 10: Asad Umar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government yesterday had formally opened the tourism sector including archaeological and cultural tourism under standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province.

Earlier on August 6, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

