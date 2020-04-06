As the world is gripped with coronavirus fear, a woman was arrested from a train in Thailand for spitting at passengers and medics after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask.

The video of the incident has gone viral, showing the medics in protective gear trying to handcuff her as she offered resistance and spat on them.

According to details of the incident published in various local and international news outlets, 53-year-old Mukda Juengthanasomboon boarded the train in northeastern Thailand and was travelling to the Koen Kaen province.

Since, it has been declared illegal in Thailand to board a train without wearing a face mask, the passengers asked the lady to wear her face mask.

She, however, became angry over the demand and started spitting at the passengers, forcing them to run away from her.

The authorities were informed of the incident, which occurred last Friday, and they sent medics to control her.

However, her anger seemed to have not die down as she offered resistance and started spitting at the health workers, who were fortunately wearing the personal protective equipment (PPE).

After some, resistance, the medics were able to handcuff her both hands and pull her down from the train.

She was shifted to a hospital to be tested for coronavirus. Officials did not reveal whether she tested positive.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 2,220 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Thailand of which 26 people died from it thus far.

