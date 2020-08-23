Coronavirus death toll witnesses increase in Sindh province

KARACHI: As many as nine people died due to coronavirus in the Sindh province on Sunday, witnessing a surge after reporting one death in 24-hours a day before, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Giving a daily toll of coronavirus in the province during a routine briefing, the chief minister said that overall 319 fresh cases have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the overall virus tally to 128,284.

So far 2,367 people have died in the province from the infection, he shared the data as the province had so far performed 953,027 coronavirus tests.

The chief minister further said that 771 people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 121,915.

Currently, 4,002 patients are being treated for the virus in the province with 190 of them in critical condition and 31 on the ventilators, he said.

The chief minister further said that out of the total fresh cases received in the past 24 hours from the province, 160 of them are reported from Karachi.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan reported 591 new coronavirus cases and four deaths over the past 24 hours, bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 292,765 and fatalities to 6,235.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 24,956 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, resulting in the emergence of 591 new cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 275,836 patients have recuperated from the infection, thereby bringing the number of active cases of the virus down to 10,694.

A total of 1,173 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country, 121 of whom are struggling for their lives on ventilators. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted thus far.

Comments

comments