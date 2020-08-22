Sindh reports 274 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: At least 274 more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and one patient died from the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient died from the COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,358.

The chief minister said that 274 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 121,144

He maintained that currently, 4,463 patients were under treatment and added that 121,144 people had recuperated from the disease so far in the province.

Read More: Sindh reports seven deaths, 310 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Earlier on August 21, the novel coronavirus had claimed seven more lives and infected at least 310 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that seven more people died from the coronavirus during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,357.

The chief minister had said that 310 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 127,691.

Comments

comments