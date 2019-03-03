Corruption a bigger threat than India, says Naqvi

JAMSHORO: Slamming the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Sunday that it has ruined the province during its decade-long rule.

“Poverty reigns supreme in the province as no development work has been carried out by the provincial government,” he said while speaking to the media here.

“Dilapidated roads and sewerage lines are evident to the fact that billions of rupees have been embezzled.”

Naqvi said the PPP had failed to serve the masses and demanded that the government provide health cards to the deserving people in Sindh province too.

In reference to a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on fake bank accounts, he said a large number of names involved in financial wrongdoings had come to the fore, predicting that many political heavyweights will go to prison.

Talking about Indian aggression, he said India was an enemy of Pakistan but corruption is a bigger threat than it.

