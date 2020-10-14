Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Cotton factory warehouse gutted by fire in Sheikhupura

cotton factory fire warehouse

SHEIKHUPURA: A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at the Faisalabad Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Getting the information, the rescue teams along with fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams said that one laborer received burn injuries due to blaze.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cotton and other valuables worth millions of rupees were destroyed by the fire. The reason behind the fire yet to be known.

In a separate fire incident on Tuesday, blaze erupted at the Fisheries KPT Boat Building Yard in Karachi

Read more: Fire guts Karachi restaurant; police officer faints while rescuing

Fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), KPT, and Pakistan Navy had control over the fire. The fire had gutted eight boats at the Boat Building Yard.

The boats were said to be worth millions of rupees.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 14 more lives, infects 471 people in Pakistan

Pakistan

Govt to expand scope of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Sania Nishtar

Pakistan

Motorway rape case: Prime suspect’s father claims he handed him to police

Pakistan

Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council


ARY NEWS URDU