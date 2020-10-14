Cotton factory warehouse gutted by fire in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at the Faisalabad Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Getting the information, the rescue teams along with fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams said that one laborer received burn injuries due to blaze.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cotton and other valuables worth millions of rupees were destroyed by the fire. The reason behind the fire yet to be known.

In a separate fire incident on Tuesday, blaze erupted at the Fisheries KPT Boat Building Yard in Karachi

Fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), KPT, and Pakistan Navy had control over the fire. The fire had gutted eight boats at the Boat Building Yard.

The boats were said to be worth millions of rupees.

