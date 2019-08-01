Countdown of opposition parties begun after defeat in Senate: Sheikh Rasheed

HYDERABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that countdown of opposition parties has started after their defeat in today’s Senate no-trust move, ARY News reported.

While talking to media at Kotri railway station, the minister said he had already predicted that Sadiq Sanjrani will retain as Chairman Senate.

Sheikh Rashid vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon overcome financial challenges created by previous rulers through loot and plunder of national exchequer.

He said that 1800 kilometer long Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, would be completed with the help of China during the tenure Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid arrived Sehwan Sharif from Larkana in a special train and visited the shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz where he laid a wreath on the mausoleum and offered fateha.

He was accompanied by Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Karachi and other officers

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

