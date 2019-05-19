Country is facing worst ever economic crisis: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, on Sunday said that the opposition parties are being united and important discussions will be held on national issues, ARY News reported.

Hamza Shehbaz made the statement while talking to journalists before departing to Islamabad for attending Iftar dinner over the invitation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said that the country is facing the worst ever economic crisis due to the ineligibility of the current rulers. The politician threatened Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve performance or either he will be sent to the home.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said, “The development made in discussions between the opposition parties in today’s meeting will be briefed to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.” He urged political parties to sit together “otherwise the nation will not forgive you”.

While pointing to PM Khan, “You have to improve performance. 300 per cent hike was made in medicines’ prices besides a hefty increase in essential commodities, whereas, Gas rates were increased for poor people and decreased for elites.”

He mocked, “Yesterday, the prime minister had asked to pray for gas discovery in one week, but before he finished his work, an announcement was made for non-recovery of gas reserves.”

The opposition leader claimed that the PML-N has not only started the IMF [International Monetary Fund bailout] programme but also ended it. The PML-N government had left growth rates at 6 per cent which was slashed to half in just nine months.

