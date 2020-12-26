Web Analytics
Country made progress only during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure: Maryam

SUKKUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday claimed that the country had made progress only during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.    

Addressing a PML-N’s workers convention in Sukkur, Maryam Nawaz appreciated the masses for “promoting Nawaz Sharif’s ideology.” She maintained that the PML-N supremo will return homeland soon and the country’s journey towards progress and prosperity will be resumed.

 

The PML-N leader said that someone mischievously sent the resignations of their two lawmakers to the speaker of the National Assembly. She ordered the PML-N lawmakers not to withdraw the resignations when the speaker will call you to personally verify the resignations.

“PML-N stands by its decision,” she added The PML-N vice president asked the NA speaker to accept the resignations of the two PML-N lawmakers.

Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N always stood against violence and cruelty, adding that her party had sacrificed three governments for the rights of the people.

Earlier on December 13, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had thanked the people of Lahore for attending the public meeting in “overwhelming numbers.”

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, Maryam Nawaz had said that participants of the Lahore public meeting had filled up adjoining streets as well.

 

