ISLAMABAD: The country reported 2,775 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 59 more associated deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 195,745 and casualties to 3,926.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,775 new infections were detected after 21,041 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.19 million tests have been conducted in the country while 107,615 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 84,168 patients have recuperated from the disease.

75,168 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 71,987 in Punjab, 24,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,946 in Balochistan, 11,981 in Islamabad, 962 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,398 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 1,629 occurred in Punjab, 1,178 in Sindh, 879 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109 in Balochistan, 119 in Islamabad, 23 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 25 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has risen to over 0.6 million and the pandemic has so far claimed over 490,900 lives.

The United States tops with over 2.5 million cases and more than 126,700 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1.2 million cases and 55,000 deaths.

Over 5.2 million patients have so far recovered from the disease.

