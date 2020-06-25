ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the next phase in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic is difficult and urged the nation to strictly follow SOPs to avoid the tough situation, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the National Assembly, said Pakistan going through a difficult situation, urging people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) properly to defeat coronavirus.

“If we can get past this month without numbers escalating, the worse could be over,” he said, adding that warning negligence could make matters worse.

“It is our duty to make people realise how important it is to save the elderly and those with comorbidities. The next phase is critical and we can avoid the worse by taking precautions”, added the prime minister.

The prime minister lauded the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) efforts in forming and implementing Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing criticism by opposition parties about government’s confusion to tackle Covid-19, the prime minister said, “It was only Pakistan’s government which was not confused about its to tackling Covid-19”.

“I want to challenge the opposition to point out a single contradiction in my statements since we imposed the lockdown,” he said.

PM Imran said that the incumbent government introduced smart lockdown instead of imposing complete lockdown in order to protect our people from the disease and hunger. “34 percent of people have gone below the poverty line in India due to complete lockdown which vindicates our stance of not going for complete curfew”.

