ISLAMABAD: The country reported 4,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 83 more associated deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 202,954 and casualties to 4,118.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,072 new infections were detected after 25,013 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.2 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,213 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 92,624 patients have recuperated from the disease.

78,267 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 74, 202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,261 in Balochistan, 12, 395 in Islamabad, 1,027 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,423 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 1,673 occurred in Punjab, 1,243 in Sindh, 914 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 114 in Balochistan, 122 in Islamabad, 24 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Global Covid-19 cases

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has risen to over ten million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than five hundred thousand lives.

Over 5.4 million patients have recovered from the disease. The United States tops with about 2.6 million infection cases and more than 128,000 deaths.

In Brazil, number of infections have risen to over 1.3 million with over 57,000 deaths.

