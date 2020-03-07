Country’s progress linked to Karachi’s development: PM Imran    

ISLAMABAD: Terming Karachi economic hub of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the country’s progress is interlinked with the development of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In a video message, PM Imran said that he could not reach Karachi to attend the inauguration of various development projects in the city owing to the bad weather conditions.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts for the development of Karachi and Sindh. On the occasion, PM Imran noted that after the 18th amendment, all the development funds have been transferred to the provinces.

He said that they were committed to the development of Sindh despite PTI was not ruling in the province.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the mega projects of three flyovers and two highways in Karachi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Imran Ismail said that the federal government earmarked Rs12bn for various development projects in Sindh. He maintained that the Centre was spending Rs210bn on Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to visit Karachi, today, but the trip was cancelled due to continuous rain in Islamabad and the premier’s aircraft was not allowed to take-off due to weather conditions.

Read More: Fed govt saves Rs 25 million from three Karachi projects: Sources

Earlier on February 28, Federal government had saved upto Rs 250 million from the amount earmarked for three flyover projects in Karachi.

According to sources, five federal funded projects had been completed in the metropolis and despite of the projects facing delay, the authorities were able to save upto Rs 250 million from the amount set aside for them.

“The amount was saved from the three flyover projects constructed at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi,” they had said.

Comments

comments