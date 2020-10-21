Country’s progress linked with promotion of industrial process: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the country’s progress is linked to the promotion of industrial process, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of industrial processes in Islamabad, PM Imran directed to finalize suggestions for resolving energy related issues at the earliest.

He maintained that expensive electricity is a major impediment in the growth of small and medium enterprises in the country. The prime minister said that the government was taking measures for promotion of industrial process.

Read More: Industrialization vital for national development: PM Imran

Earlier on July 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that no nation could progress without promoting Industrialization.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Lahore, PM Imran had said that the government was taking steps for ease of doing business in the country.

He had said that the government was facilitating the business activities in the country and all impediments in the development of industrial sector were being removed.

Comments

comments