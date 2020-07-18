Industrialization vital for national development: PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that no nation can progress without promoting Industrialization, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Lahore, PM Imran said that the government was taking steps for ease of doing business in the country.

He said that the government was facilitating the business activities in the country and all impediments in the development of industrial sector were being removed.

“Reforms process in all government institutions is in progress to harmonize the initiatives taken by the government.”

Underscoring the need for long term planning, the prime minister said that Malaysia and Singapore implemented Pakistan’s plans and made significant progress.

He maintained that the Chinese companies were taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan, adding that we have to ease entrepreneurship and simplify our procedures.

PM Imran said that the government is committed to remove the red-tap hurdles in the way of entrepreneurship and ensure ease of business.

The prime minister hoped that the Quid-e-Azam Business Park would emerge as an epicenter of new economic avenues and prospects for the Chinese companies.

He said that small and medium industry is the backbone of the economy and provides job opportunities at large scale. PM Imran said the government is committed to facilitate them at all level and will ensure ease of doing business.

“The government is committed in institutional reforms in the country and initiatives have been taken in this regard,” he concluded.

