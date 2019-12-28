A snake catcher had to be called in for removing a highly venomous snake from a couple’s dish-washer.

Snake Catchers Adelaide said a couple in Paris Creek, South Australia, summoned a catcher to their home when they discovered the snake slithering among their clean dishes after the dish-washer had been running for more than two hours.

A footage of the incident, showed a person successfully removing the serpent from the dish-washer. He was initially seen taking out clean dishes from the machine and later took a close camera shot of the snake, moving here and there trying to escape from the visible trap.

The person later used an iron rod to catch the snake and put it into a bag. The couple suspected that the snake might have entered the dish-washer through drain pipes leading outside.

The serpent was identified as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

