Couple allegedly killed in Gujrat over honour

GUJRAT: A boy and a girl have been allegedly killed in Gujrat city of the Punjab province over honour, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, bullet-riddled and tortured body of the boy identified as Khalil Anwar and another body of a girl, Shaista, were found from separate lakes within the remits of Kunjah police station in Gujrat.

According to the sources, the couple was in love with each other and initially, the body of the girl was recovered from a lake in Sarai Alamgir area.

The family of the girl propagated among the neighbourhood before the death that she was suffering from mental illness.

The body of 19-year-old Khalil Anwar was recovered later from a lake near a village in Gujrat.

“Post-mortem report has found that the ear, lips and tongue of the victim were cut using a sharp-pointed material and he was later dumped in the lake after being shot three times in the body,” the sources said while detailing the chilling murder of the victim.

Read More: Prime suspect held in North Waziristan honour killing incident

The police, have, however, yet to admit the crime as an honour killing incident.

DSP Saddar, Gujrat, Chaudhry Saeed said that they carried out the post-mortem of the male victim soon after the recovery of the body. “It showed that he was murdered,” said the DSP as police awaited post-mortem report of the girl, whose body bore no torture marks.

We have registered a case and initiated our investigations to ascertain the facts, the police said.

