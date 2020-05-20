Prime suspect held in North Waziristan honour killing incident

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Police on Wednesday confirmed arrest of a fifth suspect in an alleged honour killing incident involving two girls in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that two teenage girls were shot dead in North Waziristan area on May 14, after a 52-second mobile video went viral, showing both of them with a man outdoor.

The incident drew wide condemnation as authorities vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

On Wednesday, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur announced that they have arrested the prime suspect, who was allegedly involved in killing the two girls.

“The accused Muhammad Aslam killed his two relative girls,” said the DPO as police claimed that they have arrested all accused allegedly involved in the killing of two sisters aged upto 18 in the tribal area.

It is pertinent to mention here that honour killing incidents have been reported in the country despite stricter laws introduced in 2016 against the perpetrators.

In October 2016, the joint session of parliament passed a long-awaited legislation closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free.

The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer.

The National Assembly also passed a bill boosting the punishments for some rape offences, mandating DNA testing and making the rape of a minor or the disabled punishable by life imprisonment or death.

