Parents, facilitators held over 11-year-old’s honour killing in Dadu

DADU: Police on Saturday arrested parents and two other facilitators for stoning to death a 11-year-old girl in Dadu district of the Sindh province, in the name of honour killing, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred on November 21 in Juhi, a small town in Dadu, when a 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

The police responded to the reports and arrested parents of the victim and two other facilitators. A case was also registered with the Dadu police.

“We have approached a concerned court to acquire permission for exhuming the victim,” the police said adding that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the facts.

The authorities were investigating the matter from different views to ascertain the facts, they said.

On November 19, two brothers slain their 22-year old sister in the name of honour and threw the body in a canal in Jacobabad district.

Two brothers of Buledi tribe, Ahmed Ali Buledi and Jan Mohammad alias Janu Buledi, shot dead their 22-year old sister with a T.T. pistol and to hide the murder they thrown the body of the girl in Saifullah Canal.

The murder incident took place in taluka Garhi Khairo in Jacobabad district.

After the murder incident came to his knowledge, Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi suspended SHO Ghulam Nabi Bijarani of Garhi Khairo police station and head muharrir Mashooq Ali Jakhrani.

The FIR of the murder case was registered with the state as complainant. A killer of the girl Ahmed Ali Buledi was arrested for the murder.

