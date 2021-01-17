Couple who tortured differently-abled child maid arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of violence against domestic helpers, a couple was arrested in Rawalpindi for allegedly torturing a differently-abled child maid, ARY NEWS reported quoting police.

According to details, a citizen lodged a complaint with the Child Protection Bureau that he could hear the screams of a minor girl from a house after being tortured badly by the members of the household.

The authorities while taking prompt action, took protective custody of the girl and arrested the couple for allegedly torturing their differently-abled maid.

The bureau said that the girl was identified as Sana and was a resident of Sahiwal. “The services of the girl were hired by the family through a private company,” they said adding that the family used to force the girl to work for 15 hours a day, besides also torturing her.

The police have also registered a case against the couple under various charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents related to torture against child maids have been reported frequently in the past.

In one such incident, a minor housemaid was beaten up badly over a fight between children in the Eden Valley area of Faisalabad.

According to police, an 11-year-old domestic helper was beaten up by a woman after the former had an argument and a fight with the latter’s children.

“Munir’s children went to see peacock in the neighbouring house, where the maid beat them up over a quarrel,” they said adding that later, Munir, his wife, and a son tortured the girl.

A video of the incident showed the members of the Munir’s family slapping and tweaking the hairs of the victim.

A case has been registered against Rana Munir and his wife Samina at Madina Town police station over the incident after a complaint was lodged by District Child Protection official Sara Ahmed.

Comments

comments