Minor domestic helper tortured over fight between children in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In yet another incident of violence against domestic helpers, a minor housemaid was beaten up badly over a fight between children in the Eden Valley area of Faisalabad, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an 11-year-old domestic helper was beaten up by a woman after the former had an argument and a fight with the latter’s children.

“Munir’s children went to see peacock in the neighbouring house, where the maid beat them up over a quarrel,” they said adding that later, Munir, his wife, and a son tortured the girl.

A video of the incident showed the members of the Munir’s family slapping and tweaking the hairs of the victim.

A case has been registered against Rana Munir and his wife Samina at Madina Town police station over the incident after a complaint was lodged by District Child Protection official Sara Ahmed.

The police have arrested Munir and shifted him to Madina Town police station.

“The complaint has been lodged under sections 328 A and 34 of the penal laws,” the police said as the complainant said that they would file a plea before the court to handover the victim to the child protection unit.

The child protection official said that they were yet to find the victim and are seeking police help to find her.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent acts against domestic helpers have been reported frequently and in one such case on August 02, a landlord tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani was residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who tortured her with rods and sticks.

