LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the NAB reference about illegal recruitment in GEPCO, ARY News reported.

Ashraf and seven other accused were nominated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of illegal recruitment in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

The accountability bureau had filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf in year 2016.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a petition for his acquittal in the case had argued an earlier hearing that the NAB had already denied irregularities in recruitment.

He also contended that the court have no jurisdiction to hear the case after recent amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The investigation officer of the bureau in a previous hearing pleaded to the court for more time to submit reply of the NAB over the plea.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and seven others were facing charges of illegal recruitment in GEPCO.

National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against Ashraf and other accused on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gujranwala Electric Power Com`pany (GEPCO).

Comments

comments