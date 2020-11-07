DADU: A model trial court on Saturday adjourned hearing of Mehar triple murder case till November 17, due to absence of the defence lawyers, ARY News reported.

Umme Rubab Chandio who is pursuing the case of her slain family members, and Sardar Khan Chandio MPA both talked with the media after the hearing.

Sardar Chandio talking to media, said that the police conducted raids at their homes without any justification. “We will challenge the action of Sindh Police in courts,” he said.

Umme Rubab talking to media said that the police has failed to arrest the absconding accused of the triple murder.

“After police raids, DIG Naeem Shaikh has been transferred and the Sindh government exerting pressure on the police,” Umme Rubab claimed.

“His Sindh government had standing by my side, if Bilawal Bhutto was caring about his martyred mother,” Umme Rubab added.

Her father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had apologized to Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of three members of her family.

Talking to media after the meeting with the IG Sindh, she said that the police has failed to arrest absconding culprits during the last three years period.

“The IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialize soon and those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.

She had earlier said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by two former PPP MPAs and demanded the arrest of the murderers, who she claimed were enjoying police protection because of political influence.

