Mehr triple murder case: PPP condemns police raid on MPAs’ residence    

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh leader Nisar Khuhro on Friday visited the residence of party lawmaker Nawab Sardar Chandio and condemned a police raid on his residence in Mehr triple murder case, ARY NEWS reported.

Nisar Khuhro and other PPP leaders on Friday visited the residence of Nawab Sardar Chandio and Nawabzada Burhan Chandio in Qambar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they are against any violence but people having no role in the Mehr triple murder case were being framed in the FIR.

“We have always respected the courts, however, the procedure adopted to lay a siege at the provincial lawmakers’ residence is unacceptable,” Nisar Khuhro said.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week.

On October 29, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar reached Mehar and met with the heirs of the deceased. He assured the family of the provision of justice and showed displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused.

The police conducted a search operation to arrest Ghulam Murtaza and Zulfiqar Chandio, but the accused safely fled the area after getting prior information about the operation, the statement released by the Sindh police spokesperson read.

Mehr triple murder case

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the triple murder case of her slain family members by herself.

