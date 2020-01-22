Court adjourns money laundering case till February 11

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing into money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister, Faryal Talpur and other accused, till February 11, ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by the AC Judge Muhammad Azam Khan. Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed and other accused appeared before the court, while Asif Ali Zardari, skipped today’s court appearance, owing to his health issues.

Farooq H Naek, the counsel of former president, submitted plea in the court seeking today’s exemption from the court appearance.

My client is not well and under treatment in Karachi, Farooq H Naek said in his plea on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: Fake accounts case: NAB files supplementary reference against Zardari, Talpur

The defence counsel complained about non-provision of copies of the supplementary reference. To, this the court ordered the NAB prosecutor to provide copies of the supplementary reference to the accused.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case till February 11.

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

Comments

comments