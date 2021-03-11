PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

A PHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, called for a ban to be imposed on the app from today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Court wants objectionable videos blocked on TikTok

“Videos being uploaded on TikTok are unacceptable to our society,” the chief justice remarked while hearing a petition seeking directives for the government to block unethical and immoral content on the application.

“TikTok videos are peddling vulgarity in society,” he said and ordered that this app be blocked immediately.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) director general told the court that the authority approached the TikTok management to have objectionable and indecent content removed but to no avail.

Also Read: LHC seeks govt reply on plea for ban on TikTok, other apps

At this, the court instructed that the app should remain blocked until TikTok officials cooperate with the PTA.

Around 4.5 million videos are uploaded on the app in Pakistan alone daily, the PTA DG said, adding it is impossible to filter all the videos since they are in different languages.

Comments

comments