Aleem Khan granted exemption from court appearance till filing of reference by NAB

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted exemption to Punjab’s former senior minister Aleem Khan from court appearance till filling of reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB’s Prosecutor Waris Janjua told that the court that reference will be filed against Khan soon after reply from UAE about his [Aleem Khan] offshore companies.

Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah did not appear before the anti-graft watchdog body.

The court while ordering the NAB to present its investigation report granted complete exemption from court’s appearance to Aleem Khan till the bureau files reference against him.

On May 15, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan in assets beyond means and offshore companies case.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had approved the bail of the PTI leader against a surety bond of Rs1 million. The court ordered his release if his custody was not required in any other case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken the former Punjab senior minister into custody on Feb 7 after he reportedly failed to satisfy the bureau’s officials about sources of his income in connection with his offshore companies.

