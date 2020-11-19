LAHORE: An accountability court has fixed the hearing of corruption reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia and son-in-law, Ali Imran on December 9, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry will hear the reference.

Ali Imran his wife, Rabia, and others are accused of denting the national exchequer Rs24.7 million in the Saaf Pani scam by giving the building of the project on rent.

According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a company of Ali Imran and Rabia illegally received the rent of the building which was even not completed and was under-construction.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was being investigated in the case. However, his name has not been included in the supplementary reference.

The initial reference was filed in December 2018.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

