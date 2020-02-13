Karachi court hands death penalty to woman, accomplice for killing husband

KARACHI: A model court in Karachi on Thursday announced a death penalty for a woman and her accomplice after finding their role in the killing of the former’s husband in 2013, ARY NEWS reported.

The court also handed down a 10-year imprisonment and Rs 300,000 in fine to each of them for committing the heinous act.

The woman killed her husband with the support of her accomplice in 2013 and tried to cover up the entire incident by showing it as a dacoity bid.

The death penalty would come into force once the two of them complete their jail term.

In November 2019, a woman allegedly hired contract killers to assassinate her husband in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the details, police took the woman and her boyfriend into custody in suspicion of her husband’s murder who had been found dead a few days earlier at a park in Clifton area of Karachi.

During the interrogation, her boyfriend revealed that the woman had paid him Rs 100,000 for the assassination of her husband.

In his confessional statement, the suspect admitted that he along with another hit-man had killed her husband in his house located in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

He maintained that they had bundled his body onto the motorcycle and threw it on Umar Sharif Park in Clifton. The park is situated at a distance of around three kilometres from Shireen Jinnah Colony.

The police said that the ‘supari’ was equally divided between her boyfriend and another hit-man who was still at large. The officials said that they were conducting raids to apprehend the hit-man involved in the murder.

