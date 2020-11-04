KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday deferred indictment of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others till 9th of November in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

According to the details Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused in the case appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

The counsel of the accused requested the court to defer the indictment as two of co-accused Shamshad Khatton is infected with the coronavirus. The accused can appear before the court after recovering their health, he added.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing of the case till 9th of November.

Read More: Accountability court defers indictment of Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case

Earlier on September 25, an accountability court had deferred indictment of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani till October 14, in the assets case.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other co-accused in the case had appeared before the court that day. The counsel of the accused had requested the court to defer the indictment as two of the co-accused Shamshad Khatton and Zulfiqar Ali were infected with the coronavirus.

However, the NAB prosecutor had opposed the request of the accused and added that the counsel of the accused was doing delaying tactics. He had added that a year had been passed to the reference, but the accused were still not indicted.

Comments

comments