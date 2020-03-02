Court endorses seizure of Asif Ali Zardari’s residence in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has endorsed seizure former president Asif Ali Zardari’s house, situated in Karachi’s area of Clifton, ARY News reported on Monday.

NAB after seizing Zardari’s house on February 12, had sought confirmation from the accountability court. NAB’s Investigation Officer Ahmed Saeed Wazir, appeared before the court for the hearing.

The house was bought in 2014 and the payment was made through joint accounts with the corruption money, the NAB prosecutor said in arguments.

The court accepting the NAB’s plea, given confirmation to seize the house of former president and also ordered to provide copy of the order to the accused [Asif Ali Zardari].

“The affected party can contact the court,if they want”, the court order reads.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur are among 30 accused nominated in the fake bank accounts case reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is currently hospitalized after getting bail on the medical grounds.

In December, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of the former president on medical grounds.

