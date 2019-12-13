ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor said on Friday medical team will decided from where former president Asif Ali Zardari will be treated, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Chaudhry Manzoor said, the former president applied for bail to get himself treated, which is right of every citizen.

He said Zardari negligence was done in moving Zardari to hospital from the jail. He said if he had to strike plea bargain, why would he go to jail?

Mr. Manzoor question why the people in the ranks of the government are not being arrested?

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was released from the Adiala Jail after getting bail on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and shifted to the Zardari House from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

After completion of legalformalities, Asif Ali Zardari left PIMS to Zardari House in Islamabad and will leave for Karachi for medical treatment.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

During the hearing, the medical report of the former president was presented before the court.

“Will you oppose his bail petition after getting the medical report?,” remarked the IHC chief justice.

