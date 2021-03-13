Court extends bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh till March 24

KARACHI: The court has extended the bail of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared before the judicial magistrate of the Malir Court in Karachi today. The court expressed outrage over the investigation officer for failing to present a report.

The court directed the relevant authorities to present a progressive report in the next hearing.

Later, the local court extended the bail of Sheikh till March 24 and adjourned the hearing.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is facing charges of interfering with government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive for demolishing illegal farmhouses. A case had been registered against him and others in Gadap police station.

In another case, the opposition leader was accused of violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

Earlier on March 8, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to the Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on bail petitions of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

A two-judge bench of the SHC had directed the respondents to furnish their comments until March 16. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader instituted the petitions seeking bail in the two cases.

