KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued on Monday notices to the Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on bail petitions of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

A two-judge bench of the SHC directed the respondents to furnish their comments until March 16. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader instituted the petitions seeking bail in the two cases.

During the hearing, his lawyer alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding he was subjected to vengeful action on being appointed as the opposition leader.

He pleaded with the bench to order the PTI leader’s release on bail. Haleem Adil Sheikh said terrorism provisions incorporated in the FIRs showed mala fide intentions of the PPP government. “Murad Ali Shah and the PPP leadership is involved,” he said.

The opposition leader approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail pleas.

One of the two cases pertained to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

