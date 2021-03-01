Court turns down bail plea of Haleem Adil in two cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday turned down a bail plea of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

The court announced its verdict after hearing arguments of both defence and prosecution sides.

Also Read: Killed snake in front of DSP, Haleem Adil Sheikh tells inquiry committee

One of the two cases pertained to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

On Feb 16, he was arrested for allegedly violating law and order during the by-polls. Subsequently, the two cases were registered against him. The court had sent Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides to jail on judicial remand.

Also Read: PTI says Haleem Adil was attacked by goons in jail, CCTV footage released

Comments

comments