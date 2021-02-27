Killed snake in front of DSP, Haleem Adil Sheikh tells inquiry committee

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday recorded his statement before an inquiry committee, probing recovery of a poisonous snake from his cell, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Chakar and Sarfaraz Nawaz recorded the statement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

Sheikh said he informed the officials about threats to his life, soon after reaching the SIU office.

The officials replied that the whole place is being monitored through CCTV cameras, no need to worry. After approval from the police officials, a homemade meal was being served to me in the cell. The food was being checked at three points before reaching me, the opposition leader said.

“A man named Ali Wazir was also kept in my cell, but there were no restrictions over him on meetings with the visitors.”

Read more: Cops posted outside Haleem Adil Shaikh’s cell describe snake recovery

Recalling the emergence of a snake in his cell, Haleem Adil Sheikh maintained, the snake was recovered from a washroom near to the cell, where he was kept.

The DSP after listening to the noise, rushed to my cell and the snake that was alive was killed before him, Sheikh recalled and added that asked DSP to take pictures and video and send them to the higher police officials.

The PTI leader said after his return to the cell he noticed that no CCTV camera was installed in the corridor neither at the area of stairs, but only two wires were there.

Comments

comments