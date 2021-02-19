Cops posted outside Haleem Adil Shaikh’s cell describe snake recovery

KARACHI: Police have launched a probe into the recovery of a snake from the cell of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is currently under arrest over terrorism charges, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the probe found that there was panic all around the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Centre as soon as the snake was found from the cell of Haleem Adil Shaikh.

The police have said that they are probing the incident and would include all those who visited the opposition leader in his cell and cops posted outside his prison cell in the investigation process.

The cops posted outside Shaikh’s cell said in their statements to police that they did not hear any sound when Haleem Adil Shaikh was hitting and killing the snake.

“A person met him in his cell 10 minutes prior to the recovery of a dead snake,” they said adding that even after the recovery, the PTI leader did not ask for any help from police.

They said that the authorities would take help from all CCTV cameras at the SIU Centre to determine the circumstances which led to the incident.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has sought a report from the authorities regarding the appearance of a poisonous snake in the cell of Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, where he is kept on the court orders.

AIG Memon telephoned DIG CIA Arif Hanif and inquired after the matter. The Karachi police chief ordered Arif Hanif to investigate the matter that how a poisonous snake appeared in Sheikh’s cell and submit the report at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, Muhammad Ali Baloch, a spokesman for the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, said “A poisonous snake turned out in the room of Haleem Adil Sheikh which was pinpointed by a servant who went there to deliver breakfast.”

After seeing the snake, Sheikh killed it.” Baloch said the presence of the snake in Haleem Adil Sheikh’s room put a question mark on the police performance.

