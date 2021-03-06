Haleem Adil Sheikh moved to Jinnah hospital over health issues

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been once again shifted to the hospital due to health issues, ARY News reported.

According to sources within Karachi Central Jail, Haleem Adil Sheikh has been moved to Jinnah Hospital by the Jail administration due to kidney problems and swelling on his feet.

Sources further said that Haleem Adil was shifted to ward after undergoing a checkup at the emergency ward of the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh was first moved to Jinnah Hospital on Feb 22 after he complained of pain in his chest due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Read more: Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body: sources

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali had completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body.

