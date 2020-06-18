Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till July 1

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif till July 1 in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

Leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly was not presented in the court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan presided over proceedings and awarded the accused an extension of 14 days in his judicial remand.

The court has ordered authorities to present Hamza Shahbaz Sharif before the court in the next hearing slated for July 1.

In last hearing, Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Sharif, sooner rather than later.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

Read More: AC summons Shahbaz, Hamza for indictment in graft case

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

Comments

comments