Court extends interim bail of Qaim Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh probe

ISLAMABAD: A bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh NAB inquiry, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad high court (IHC), comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani heard the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Barrister Rizwan informed the court that the bureau didn’t file FIR against Qaim Ali Shah. He said the NAB not required arrest of the former chief minister of Sindh and only an inquiry has been initiated against him.

“NAB should inform (the court), if it requires arrest,” Justice Aamir Farooq remarked in a lighter vein.

The bench extended interim bail of Shah.

In earlier hearing the division bench of the high court (IHC) had approved pre-arrest bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah till December 09.

Former chief minister’s counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi pleaded to the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned his client in solar panels contract case.

The lawyer said that his client had only approved summary of the Roshan Sindh project and didn’t commit any irregularity. “He apprehends his arrest during the hearing before the NAB,” the counsel said while pleading for interim bail to Shah.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Comments

comments