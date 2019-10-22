ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court hearing money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others extended their judicial remand until November 12, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir this morning after completion of their previous judicial remand of 14 days.

Zardari and Faryal Talpur are among 30 accused nominated in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during hearing of the case when former president and his sister were produced in the court.

The judge when asked about absence of another accused Anwar Majeed in the hearing, his lawyer submitted a medical report.

Farooque H. Naik informed the court that the doctors have advised Anwar Majeed against air travel.

Zardari’s counsel Barrister Latif Khosa during the hearing objected over the medical facilities provided to his client in jail and pleaded for providing him a personal helper in prison.

The court reserved its decision over the plea of the defence for providing facilities in jail.

The court extended judicial remand of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur for further 21 days’ till Nov 12.

